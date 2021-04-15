City shows off Wichita’s newest water playground

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Swimming pools and splash pads are just weeks away from opening in Wichita.

City leaders showed off one of the new splash pads Thursday morning. It is in Evergreen Park, 2700 N. Woodland.

“Cannot wait until we’re open this summer and see kids here playing and having fun,” said Brian Hill, City of Wichita aquatics manager.

“We’re very excited that this plan has been in motion,” he said. “We’re very excited that we’ve been able to get Phase 1 ready for this year and it looks like the Phase 2 pools as well.”

The splash pads are turned on during May through October.

Mayor Brandon Whipple says they are keeping an eye on the spread of the coronavirus but are excited to give children a chance to play outside.

Evergreen Park Water Playground (KSN Photo)

“We do hope that things are getting back to normal,” he said. “We are seeing improvements and, if so, we do want to make sure that these splash pads are open, that our parks are open.”

The city is also looking for more than two dozen lifeguards. Anyone 15 and older can apply.

Go to Wichita.gov/Aquatics to apply or to find the pools and water playgrounds in your area.