Wichita to begin cleaning salt and sand off of streets starting Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita will begin to clean highly traveled city streets starting on Monday.

Over the winter, the city put several tons of salt and sand down to keep drivers safe. Now that spring is upon us, the city will work around the clock to make the streets safer for outdoor enthusiasts.

“It can create a bit of a safety hazard especially for motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians as well,” said Ben Nelson, interim assistant director of Public Works.

The city will divert street sweepers from residential streets to primary and secondary roads. The first shift operators will run sweepers in the travel lanes. Second and third shift workers will sweep the gutter pans.

The city hopes to have all the main roads clean before June 15.

The city works to make it through residential areas at least once a year and focuses heavily on areas with high foliage in the fall.

For more on city streets sweepers, click here.