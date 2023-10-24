WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council voted to approve $4.9 million in local sales tax to convert several downtown streets from one-way to two-way traffic.

Market, Main, Topeka, Emporia and English are being considered for the change, and the conversion will require new traffic signals with poles and equipment.

Back in February, the council approved the budget to get the project started, and in August, chose Professional Engineering Consultants for the design.

The $4.9 million will be used to buy the traffic signal equipment and locate utilities to run them.