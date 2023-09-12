WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council will consider a proposal on Tuesday to add restrooms at two Wichita parks and hydration stations throughout downtown at the cost of $630,310.

The restrooms would be added at Naftzger Park and A. Price Woodard Park. The plan is to use a new design called the Portland Loo.

A hydration station will be installed at Naftzger Park and at Old Town Square. Two additional hydration stations will be installed in downtown Wichita at locations yet to be determined.

City documents say any remaining funding will be used to make updates to existing downtown restrooms and/or drinking fountains.

The funding would come from the adopted 2024-2033 Capital Improvement Program, which the city says includes $435,000 for park restrooms and is funded by General Obligation bonds. Funding of $195,310 is available from the Hyatt land sale.

