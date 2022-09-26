WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita City Manager Robert Layton says there is a problem with how the Wichita Police Department stores evidence, and he wants it fixed. Layton and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the issue.

Layton said he has heard rumors of missing money and evidence, but the City is in the early stages of investigating those reports.

“We can’t verify at this point,” he said. “Lt. (Danny) Brown has said in his reports he is concerned that there could be missing evidence, and so that will be part of our audit, our review. At this point, I don’t have enough information to be able to verify that there is missing evidence.”

“At this point, we don’t have evidence that there is anything unlawful that’s taken place,” Whipple said. “We just know that we need to be utilizing this report to ensure that we’re managing the evidence properly.”

He says that former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay expressed concern about the Wichita Property and Evidence Facility in 2020 and recommended an independent audit.

Evidence Control Systems Inc. completed the audit in January 2021. Police made some recommendations for changes and for hiring two additional people for Property and Evidence. In August, the City Council approved the two new positions beginning in 2021.

Layton said he did not see the audit. He said in hindsight, he could have requested to see it or the summary. He said it was not until this month that his office saw the audit and the entirety of the recommendations.

“Once my office learned about the specifics of this, we immediately started a review so that we could have a full understanding of the problems and begin working on possible solutions,” he said.

Layton says the executive summary of the audit has been shared with District Attorney Marc Bennett.

“I believe that the Police Department appropriately recognized the potential problems in the Property and Evidence Facility and took steps to better identify them,” he said. “However, it appears that there was an unacceptable delay in implementing solutions to the problems that were identified.”

Layton said the major problems that were identified include:

Property and Evidence (P&E) is woefully behind in the purging of evidence

Additional staffing is needed in P&E, and supervisors should not be rotated

Staff training is needed

Inventories should be conducted on a scheduled basis

A missing evidence protocol is required

Routine audits should be conducted

Dirt and debris in P&E could lead to deterioration of evidence

Environmental conditions in the homicide portion of the building are detrimental to biological evidence

Drug storge is inadequate

Not all evidence cash is adequately secured

The electronic access system needs to be upgraded and visitor access logs should be used in the facility

The chain of custody cannot be maintained for large items that do not fit into the evidence lockers

Refrigerators need to be locked to protect the chain of custody

Bio evidence is comingled with other evidence and is not in a temperature­ controlled environment

Older sexual assault kits are not stored in a temperature-controlled room

Current barcoding practices make it difficult to retrieve evidence and conduct regular inventories

Items transferred to court or used for investigations are not properly recorded and tracked

A written policy is needed for the determination of ownership for found property

Inventory data should be reviewed regularly to determine the need for purging

Enhanced controls are needed for the destruction of guns and drugs

The City has come up with some solutions which include:

Inventory the cash held in the safe room

Implement new procedures for the handling of all property and evidence

Update the facility for additional security and safe storage of property and evidence

Conduct a complete warehouse inventory and purge

Verify the tracking of guns, drugs and jewelry

Create an area for the storage of new evidence

Update evidence lockers

Whipple said he will appoint a task force to look into WPD and what can be done to help with issues and transparency as problems arise.