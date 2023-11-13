WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita is hosting a public informational open house regarding the TIF around Riverfront Stadium from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, at the Greater Wichita Partnership, 505 E. Douglas.

City officials, economic development and finance staff and EPC representatives will be on hand to discuss the TIF around Riverfront Stadium.

Last month, the City Council voted to host a public forum on the issue. The TIF would fund site work, infrastructure and riverfront improvements, as well as public parking for a new hotel and apartments. Without the TIF, the developer will be unable to underwrite the development.