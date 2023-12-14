WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Open houses have been scheduled for 11 single-family homes listed for sale as the city continues to reposition the Wichita Housing Authority’s single-family public housing portfolio.

The open houses will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, and 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The 11 homes being sold are part of a group of 37 homes scattered throughout the city that were recently approved for sale by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The properties are located at:

To view the properties, click here.

The first review of offers will take place the first week of January, and timelines for offers may be extended, subject to interest. Questions may be directed to HousingDevelopment@wichita.gov.