City working to upgrade traffic lights on Douglas from McLean to Washington

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If your commute takes you downtown, it may soon take less time to get to your destination.

City crews will be upgrading traffic signals on Douglas from McLean to Washington.

The lights will be able to detect if a car is waiting to cross the intersection, rather than relying on a set timer.

“Which can create an inherent safety issue as sometimes people will tend to run a red light if they see no reason to be stopped,” said Gary Janzen, engineer and assistant director of Wichita Public Works & Utilities

The upgrades will be done by this summer. It is part of a larger project to upgrade 600 lights across the city.

