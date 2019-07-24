Clapp Golf Course closing next week, remains open to public

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A week from Tuesday the L.W. Clapp Golf Course will officially be closed.

The last day golfers can take a swing at Clapp is August 2, but it wont be the last chance to enjoy what the city is calling the greenspace.

For people like Craig Wallart, who is enjoying a round after work, this may be the last time he gets to play at Clapp.

“August first is my birthday. Ouch,” says Wallart.

It is not the birthday present he was hoping for.

“I think the silver lining here is that it will stay open and an asset to the community,” says District III Councilmen James Clendenin.

The plans for course remain to be seen. The city is hoping to start on a master plan to find the best use of the more than 90 acres by the end of the year. It is leaving some people wondering just what it will become.

“I have no idea. Are the going to make it a park?” asks Jesse Schulte, a former Wichita State Golfer

“August third it will just be a park,” Clendenin explains.

“I might like to see a nice water park and barbeque place for people to come and have fun,” says Quinton Reed.

“Once the master plan is done, we can look at how we are going to invest in this green space and what we are actually going to do,” Clendenin adds.

The city will still mow the grass and maintain it, but they will not water it. The only thing certain, at this point, is that the holes, won’t be intended for golf.

“They have got some nice wooded areas out here so it would be great to see them keep the landscape and at least utilize it so people can still come out here and enjoy the scenery,” Schulte says.

City officials say they are not certain if the holes will be filled and even say they cant rule out the idea that people may still come and hit golf balls. The city plans to have a consultant to help them with the master plan by the end of the year.