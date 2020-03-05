Clay Bastian named Windwagon Smith XLVII

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Clay Bastian was revealed as Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVII, ambassador of Riverfest 2020, during a media event and piping-aboard ceremony Wednesday at Shift Auto Society,

“Riverfest is lucky to have Clay at the helm this year, as our admiral and official ambassador,” said Ty Tabing, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals, the not-for-profit organization that produces Riverfest. “We’re delighted that Kansas’ largest community celebration is honoring Clay for his years of service to Riverfest and to all of Wichita.”

A Wichita native, Bastian was born in 1957 at Wesley Hospital, the youngest of three siblings. He graduated from Wichita Collegiate School in 1975 and the University of Kansas in 1979. After graduation, he returned to Wichita to join his family’s business, now called Fidelity Bank, and was the company’s first marketing manager.

Bastian retired from Fidelity in 2018, having worked in marketing, real estate, tax management, capital markets financing, and regulatory liaisons for 38 years.

