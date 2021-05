DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Clay County man was killed on Tuesday when the car he was driving hit a truck 21 miles south of Clay Center.

Galen T. Carpenter, 45, of Clay Center died at the scene of the crash after the Kia Forte he was driving struck a semi-truck on Kansas Highway 15. The semi was heading southbound on K-15.

The 35-year-old truck driver was uninjured as well as the passenger in the semi.

Carpenter was wearing a seatbelt.