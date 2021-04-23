Clean out that medicine cabinet, DEA holds drug take back day Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding the 20th Take Back Day on Saturday for the public to safely turn in expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs at designated collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, National Prescription Take Back Day.

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

In Wichita, you can bring your pills for disposal to the Patrol East police station at 350 S. Edgemoor, the Patrol West police station at 661 N. Elder, the Sedgwick County Zoo, the Oaklawn Activity Center at 4900 S. Clifton, or the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off site at 801 W. Stillwell.

There are other locations in Sedgwick County and across Kansas. Find a location or learn more about National Prescription Take Back Day at www.deatakeback.com.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 87,200 Americans dying as a result of a drug overdose in a one-year period (Sept. 1, 2019 to Sept. 1, 2020), the most ever recorded in a 12-month period.

The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, accelerating significantly during the first months of the pandemic.