Clean up continues in Newton following Friday’s severe storm

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Three days after severe storms rolled through Kansas, one town still cleaning up. The strong winds in Newton toppled trees and even tore the roof off the school district’s bus barn. Additionally, heavy rain caused widespread flooding.

With recovery efforts already underway in Newton, most neighborhoods are lines of branches and debris ready to be cleaned up from Friday’s storm. However, some roads remained completely blocked off on Monday.

One Newton resident said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing Friday night.

“It’s crazy. This Kansas wind is so crazy,” said Angelique Carter who lives in Newton.

Carter said on Friday night she watched tree after tree crash down in her neighborhood.

“Friday night we were fixing supper, and then, the winds picked up, and the front door blew open, and so I just watched all the trees, this one snapped first,” she added.

Suzanne Loomis, director of Newton Public Works, said crews have been working overtime to clean up the roads, but the damage was significant.

“We will know once we have the pile, and then we can estimate what the quantity was,” Loomis said. “But I think it is probably going to take us three-four weeks to clean up.”

Phil Ellis, who lives in Newton, said a 30-foot tree limb fell on his property knocking down part of his fence.

“We are recovering and grateful that nothing else was harmed,” he said.

Ellis said Good Samaritans helped chop down tree limbs throughout the town, and he is thankful the damage wasn’t worse.

“Thankful to be alive,” Ellis added.

Loomis said crews are first cleaning up roads, public parks, and areas – but will begin collecting debris from homes on Wednesday.