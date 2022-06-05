WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunny skies made for great cardboard boat races and festival fun on Sunday.

“This is great weather,r and we’re so excited about 50,000 showing up for Willie Nelson Saturday night,” said Jennifer Venn with Wichita Festivals.

Venn said the 50,000 for one event is a Riverfest record. Sunday, the crowds came out for boats and water.

“I don’t know. We tried to come up with a strategy,” said Jesus Cataoan.

Cataoan’s cardboard boat did not fare well on the water.

“I mean they have to be made of cardboard,” said Cataoan. “We tried to come up with a strategy. Watched Youtube videos. But it didn’t seem to work, so, had fun though.”

Categories for the “boat” races included crossing the finish line, fastest, and best design.

There was also a category for fastest to sink.

Others enjoyed the sprinklers off Main and Douglas as part of the Downtown Get Down.

“So this is my first time back in about five years,” said Deven Webster.

Webster was helping his daughter splash her way through the water pads on Main Street.

“Anything that makes the kids happy I’m doing. Just doing the activities for the kids is what makes it all fun,” said Webster.

Back on the river, some parents laughed at the efforts of the Cardboard Regatta while cheering on their kids.

“We’re just trying to stay afloat which is the hard part,” said Katie Dexter with her son, Brecken. “So trying to get our floats, our pool noodles to work best for us today to get us to the finish line.”

Riverfest 2022 appears to be off to a very strong start.

“Party with your community,” said Venn. “We’ve obviously had huge numbers this entire time. People waiting at the gates Friday at 11:00. The largest turnout for years for the Wichita Symphony Orchestra. All of the events have had massive turnout. Everything’s going great.”

Riverfest continues Monday with Kids Corner and Gospel Fest.