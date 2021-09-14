Clearwater’s Logan Mize performs at Kansas State Fair for the first time

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — From the fields of Sedgwick County to the bright lights of Nashville, Logan Mize is making a name for himself.

On Tuesday, the country star sang in front of his home crowd at the Kansas State Fair, but his audience has far exceeded the Sunflower State.

Tiffany Cromer and Nicholas Lohman both traveled from Idaho to watch Mize.

“We love that he’s a hometown boy, and he’s singing for his crowd, and we love that. That’s why we came right, and this is the closest we could actually go and see him was around here.”

Logan Mize says it’s motivating hearing about fans traveling to see him.

“It kind of makes you step your game up and go. I got to represent here. You drive eight hours, 10 hours whatever it was.”

Mize says the goal never was to become famous but to make a living doing what he loves, making music.

“Honestly, I just love creating music,” added Mize. “I love songwriting, and it’s kind of led me down this path that’s given me the opportunity to look like I’ve made it or something, but really, I’m just a guy that loves writing songs, and I love performing.”

Logan entertaining the masses is something his parents always knew he could do.

“You know, over the years we’ve just come accustomed to this is the profession he chose. This is his job,” said Eric, Logan’s dad.

Logan says there’s nothing like performing back in his home state.

“I love playing here. I built my entire career here. I lived for 13 years in Nashville, but I’ve spent years coming back and performing here, so it’s always good to be home.”