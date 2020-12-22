Clendenin will resign from Wichita City Council

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — James Clendenin announced he will resign from the Wichita City Council effective Dec. 31, 2020.

Clendenin has been under fire for his alleged involvement in a political attack ad against Mayor Brandon Whipple while Whipple was running for Wichita mayor.

Last month, District Attorney Marc Bennett filed court papers asking for the ouster of Clendenin who represents District 3. Bennet said Clendenin made false allegations against Whipple through his part in the “Protect Wichita Girls, Stop Brandon Whipple” video.

Clendenin made his announcement during the council meeting this morning.

“With a heavy heart and deep disappointment, today I regret to announce this will be my last meeting as council member representing District 3,” he said.

“This is neither the time nor the place for discussing or debating the specifics of allegations being made against me, or why I’m choosing today and this forum to make this announcement,” he said. “Let it be enough, for now, that I recognize that I have become a distraction from the critically important work of this council and from this city that I love and have served for nearly a decade. I cannot in good conscience allow that to continue.”

Clendenin made his comments during the “appointments and comments” part of the meeting. After he finished, there was no reaction from Mayor Whipple or the other council members.

“Further announcements?” Whipple asked and the meeting continued.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell and Kansas Representative Michael Capps have also been linked to the attack ad. O’Donnell resigned from his position. Capps was not reelected.