Live Now
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial
Closings and Delays
Great Bend American Legion Bingo

CNBC report: Boeing doesn’t expect regulators to sign off on 737 Max until summer

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A report from CNBC out Tuesday says Boeing doesn’t expect regulators to sign off on the 737 Max until June or July.

The date is later than the manufacturer expected.

The 737 Max has been grounded since March following two crashes that killed hundreds.

Boeing continued to make the planes, and on Monday, the assembly line in Renton, Washington stopped building the plane.

Here in Wichita, Spirit Aerosystems announced two weeks ago that the company will lay off 2,800 employees. Spirit makes about 70% of the 737 Max structure, including the entire fuselage, thrust reversers, engine pylons and wing components.

The layoffs of those hourly employees will begin Wednesday. Salaried employees will depart beginning Feb. 7.

Spirit AeroSystems has 18,000 employees globally, about 12,000 in Wichita.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories