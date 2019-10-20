Co-defendant of Brad Pistotonik due in court Monday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – David Dorsett, Wichita attorney Brad Pistotnik’s co-defendant, is due in court Monday.

The Viral Artificial Intelligence co-founder is charged with computer fraud and conspiracy.

Dorsett pleaded not guilty to those charges, but he’s expected to change his plea.

Prosecutors say the computer software engineer plotted cyberattacks on websites critical of Pistotnik.

This comes a week after he pleaded guilty in connection to that cyberattack plot. He pleaded guilty to three counts of “accessory after the fact,” a misdemeanor.

All felony charges were dismissed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories