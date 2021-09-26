Coach Reid feeling ill, misses postgame news conference after Chiefs lose to Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid did not appear at the press conference after the Chiefs lost to the Chargers, 30-24, Sunday afternoon.
“After the game, Coach Reid is feeling ill and we’re checking him out right now out of precaution,” a spokesperson said at the start of the news conference. “Everything right now looks fine, but he’s getting checked out.”
Reid was feeling ill but coached the duration of the game, the spokesman said, before NFL Network reported the 63-year-old coach went to the hospital in an ambulance as a precaution. The Chiefs did not provide additional comment.
Chiefs player Tyrann Mathieu posted a message on his Twitter account asking for prayers for the coach.
“Coach just wasn’t feeling well,” Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said afterward. “He did talk to the team.”
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his Reid “seemed fine on the sideline as well.”
“He came in and talked to us, and he seemed fine,” Mahomes said of the postgame locker room. “That’s all I really know.”