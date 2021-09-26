Coach Reid feeling ill, misses postgame news conference after Chiefs lose to Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid did not appear at the press conference after the Chiefs lost to the Chargers, 30-24, Sunday afternoon.

“After the game, Coach Reid is feeling ill and we’re checking him out right now out of precaution,” a spokesperson said at the start of the news conference. “Everything right now looks fine, but he’s getting checked out.”

Reid was feeling ill but coached the duration of the game, the spokesman said, before NFL Network reported the 63-year-old coach went to the hospital in an ambulance as a precaution. The Chiefs did not provide additional comment.

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

Chiefs player Tyrann Mathieu posted a message on his Twitter account asking for prayers for the coach.

I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 26, 2021

“Coach just wasn’t feeling well,” Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said afterward. “He did talk to the team.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his Reid “seemed fine on the sideline as well.”

“He came in and talked to us, and he seemed fine,” Mahomes said of the postgame locker room. “That’s all I really know.”