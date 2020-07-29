Coaches react after KSHSAA keeps original start date for fall sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are still a lot of details to work out, but some coaches say they are relieved to hear the high school fall sports season will start on time.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) decided Thursday to start fall sports and activities as scheduled. This includes competition and game dates, as well.

“I’m excited mainly for the kids,” said Dusty Trail, Bishop Carroll football coach.

Football, volleyball, soccer, and more, for now, the games are set to begin on time and coaches said they are happy athletes will get a chance to play.

“Just to see these kids get out and participate you now because last spring was pretty heartbreaking,” said Trail.

“My girls were really super worried that they weren’t going to get to start their season when they wanted to, they’ve been working super hard,” said Tierra Poyner, West High head volleyball coach and assistant soccer coach.

The details still need to be ironed out. How many fans will be allowed to sit in the stands and how many teams will be allowed for tournaments?

“Those are the kinds of decisions we now have to take a look at,” said J. Means, Wichita Public Schools District Athletic Director. “Do we change out how some of our competitions look and try to be as safe as we can?”

Means said he plans to work with the schools this week to address some of those concerns.

The coaches I spoke with said they are taking health guidelines and recommendations seriously.

“We want to have a smooth season so as a coach I am trying to make sure I’m doing everything right,” said Poyner.

“My hope is that we do it in the right way and show everybody it can be done safely,” said Trail.

Here is the breakdown from KSHSAA on lowering the safety risks and returning to work:

