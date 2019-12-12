Coats, blankets, and non-perishable foods top Operation Holiday requests

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In four days, Operation Holiday will distribute much-needed food and clothing to those without. With less than a week to go, the non-profit says they still need donations.

Officials say new or gently-used coats for kids, particularly size 2T-5T, are desperately needed as well as blankets. Also, more donations of non-perishable food, especially canned fruit, have been requested.

Please note HumanKind Ministries has received an abundance of adult coats and shoes and is no longer able to accept and store anymore.

“We are so grateful for whatever donation you can make to support this important work serving thousands of our low-income neighbors,” says HumanKind Ministries President/CEO LaTasha St. Arnault. “No gift is too small and every donation helps.”

In addition to coordinating donations, volunteers, and everything else involved in serving thousands of low-income families and individuals each year, HumanKind Ministries also purchases more than $100,000 in grocery store gift cards so that each applicant household will receive one.

Operation Holiday officials ask visitors to drop off any donations at the warehouse in the former Sears building at Towne West Square.

The facility is open on Saturday and Sunday. The distribution starts on Monday.

HumanKind Ministries are also encouraging those who did not apply during the regular application process to go to the Operation Holiday warehouse on the last day of distribution, December 18, at 3 p.m. when they can apply in-person and receive any remaining items.

As such, monetary donations are much appreciated. To donate or for more information, please visit OperationHoliday.org or call 316-264-9303.

