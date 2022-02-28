WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new cafe opened in Wichita on Sunday, and they are already giving back to the community.

Mokas Cafe was founded in Salina, Kansas, nearly 15 years ago. The opening of this cafe will be their third location in Kansas. Their menu features coffee, espresso, frozen drinks, non-coffee drinks, smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, pastries, a kids’ menu, and breakfast all day long.

April Beevers, Moka’s Restaurant Operating Partner, says that the cafe is “A whole different look on coffee.”

“We really take pride in our service and how everything looks and tastes and just the atmosphere. I want it to be fun, a good hangout, study, a place for people to work even. So it’s different. I’m in love with it,” said Beevers.

A press release sent out by Wichita’s Littlest Heroes states that during the first month of the cafe’s opening, they will be donating 10% of all 16 and 20-ounce “specialty hot drink” sales to the nonprofit.

“So we are pairing up with [Wichita’s] Littlest Heroes. I’m really passionate about that. I was so happy that we decided to do it,” said Beevers. “It just shows that we care. It shows that we’re there. You know, we want to offer things to the community and pair up with people. It’s just like coffee. That’s just what coffee is. Sit down, share stories, share life experiences.”

Moka’s will present Wichita’s Littlest Heroes with the proceeds in 30 days.

Where Coffee is More Than Just A Cup of Coffee: For many of us, it's the start of our day. For others, it's something we enjoy when we're in good company. While it may seem like a small delight, coffee holds a special place in our lives. At Mokas Cafe, we honor that idea by combining excellence and connectedness in every cup we brew. When you purchase a cup of our coffee you're not just buying a drink, you're starting a journey.

You can find the cafe in the Delano District at 143 N McLean Blvd, near the intersection of Sycamore and McLean Blvd.