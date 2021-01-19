Cold case solved: Salina woman identified as Pecos Jane Doe after 55 years

PECOS, Texas (KSNW) – Jolaine Hemmy, a Salina woman who went missing 55 years ago, has been identified as Pecos Jane Doe.

The Pecos, Texas Police Department announced it in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Hemmy died after drowning a motel pool in Pecos back in July 1966. She was 17 years old when she went missing. She and another man checked into the Ropers Motel. While the man was in the room asleep, a motel maid found her unresponsive in the pool. She was pulled from the water and taken to Reeves Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man awoke during the commotion and took everything in the room, including any possible identification. He checked out and left.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached out to Innovative Forensic, a Virginia-based investigative genetic genealogy firm, to help aid the department in putting the case together.

Last week, Corporal Felix Salcido and Chief Lisa Tarango from the Pecos Police Department traveled to Kansas to deliver the news to the family.

“And talking to the family, last week was like talking to them 50 years ago. The emotion was just as raw and just as solid of their missing family member,” said Chief Lisa Tarango, Pecos Police Department. “Being that it is an open investigation, we learned a lot more from the family. We are still looking to find out the person who was with her that day. What information do they have? What can they provide our community?”