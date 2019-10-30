Cold temps delay sod laying at Wichita baseball stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The infield dirt, the mound and home plate are all in place at the new baseball stadium in Wichita. All signs it’s ready for grass but the weather was not playing ball.

‘When you go to put that field in you want it to be a warm day to where you can water it and wet it, get the roots to take to the dirt,” said Jay Miller, Wichita Baseball 2020.

Making sure it sets correctly or otherwise it could be too costly to redo the three acres of playing field.

“It’s a lot of money to take a field out and put it down. I’ve put fields in before it costs $50 to $100,000,” said Miller.

It’s a slight setback but Miller said it’s worth the wait.

‘We’re going to get it right. We’re going to put it down when we know the conditions are right, because as I said, we really want those roots to take into the dirt,” said Miller.

With warmer temps in the forecast, Miller said they expect to lay the grass the first of next week. He said the stadium is still on track for an April 14 home opener.

