Coldwater woman dead after early Sunday morning crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Coldwater is dead following a crash Sunday.

The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. on southbound Kansas Highway 1 at mile marker 7, or southbound Kansas Highway 1 at Avenue T.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Brittney Turley was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 southbound on Kansas Highway 1 at approximately milepost 7 when for an unknown reason she veered left of the center of the highway and struck a concrete barrier.

Turley was taken to Comanche County Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Turley had a family member as a passenger who was taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

Both Turley and her family member were wearing a seatbelt.