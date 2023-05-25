College Hill Elementary students ended the school year on Wednesday, May 24, honoring their custodian Duane Bookout, who died in March. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – College Hill Elementary students ended the school year on Wednesday honoring their custodian Duane Bookout, who died in March.

The American Legion Post 4 held a flag-folding ceremony in his honor. Bookout served in the military and was head custodian at the school until he died.

“One of his greatest duties was that he got to lower and raise the flag every day. That flag that is flying right now is the flag that he had his hands on last,” said Jason Barton, a member of the College Hill PTO and American Legion.

Bookout loved spending time with the children and went above to ensure the school was cared for.

“I’m proud that the kids are going to see this. They all loved Duane. He was a great guy, and he had just as much pride in serving his country as he did serving the school,” Barton said.

Duane participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom as a United States Army National Guard soldier.