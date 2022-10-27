WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The College Hill Neighborhood Association is closing streets on Halloween for trick-or-treaters.

Barricades will be placed at the following intersections for the safety of trick-or-treaters:

E 3rd St N and N Bluff St

E 3rd St N and N Fountain St

E 3rd St N and N Broadview Ave

E 3rd St N and N Belmont Pl

E 3rd St N and N Crestway Ave

E 2nd St N and N Bluff St

E 2nd St N and N Crestway Ave

E 1st St N and N Bluff St

E 1st St N and N Crestway Ave

E Douglas Ave and N Bluff St

E Douglas Ave and N Fountain St

E Douglas Ave and N Broadview Ave

E Douglas Ave and N Belmont Pl

E Douglas Ave and N Crestway Ave

“We received great feedback from neighbors via email and here that indicated a better solution for 3rd street. We will set up barricades at the South end of 3rd street, allowing traffic on 3rd street East and West giving traffic coming off of Central a place to go,” the College Hill Neighborhood Association Wichita Facebook Page said. “We will be closing 1st and 2nd as we want to minimize pedestrian car interactions. Thank CH for helping us!”

