College Hill residents speak out on Halloween Street safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The spookiest holiday has come and gone, but for the people who live on Halloween Street, the push for pedestrian safety is far from over.

“We never cross right here. We always make sure we go down to the crosswalk down here, or the intersection of Douglas and Oliver because they’re just going too fast right here, it’s not safe,” Holly Lyons said.

Neighbors say while the area’s traffic troubles extend beyond Halloween, the holiday makes the problem much more obvious.

“We had an incident Saturday night where someone backed into my neighbor’s front gate and sped off. So that’s two incidents in a row, double cause for concern I’d say,” Greg Waldrip said.

On Halloween, WPD blocked off several main streets in College Hill. KSN News 3 even interviewed one officer as she greeted trick-or-treaters and worked to keep people safe.

However, one neighbor says he’s noticed a decrease in ground support in the last five years.

“You know, normally we have anywhere from 12-15 officers, but this year, we were only supposed to have six,” Tyler Staats, the Belmont Homeowners’ Association President, said.

Staats says the Belmont Homeowners’ Association wants to work with the city to find more common ground for future events.

“These people aren’t going to stop coming. They’re going to keep coming, and rightfully so, I mean it’s, it’s been known since the 80s, so we, we want to carry that tradition on, but we don’t want to do it at the behest of people’s safety,” Staats said.