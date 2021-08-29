College student from Derby and Red Cross workers wait out Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSNW) – For college student Paige Birmingham of Derby, it’s a waiting game for Hurricane Ida batters Louisiana. Birmingham is a student at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

“It’s been a lot of waiting. A lot of getting stuff ready before it hits,” said Birmingham. “PB&J’s. I filled my Brita up. Filtered water.”

Birmingham is waiting in her dorm room. She’s not alone getting ready for the storm.

“You can plan but most plans. Once you get into the game so to speak, you have to adapt quickly because not everything’s going to be the same,” said Johnnie Munn, Red Cross Sr. disaster manager. “We’re just kind of waiting for the storm, to get in where we can do something, and then, we’ll look to see kind of how bad is bad and move on from there.”

The American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma have positioned workers and volunteers across Louisiana.

“But concern-wise for people out there, it’s just their general safety,” said Red Cross volunteer Ashley Trattner. “Safety is the number one priority for clients and us as well.”

Birmingham, like so many in the area, prepped as best they can. They will see what comes next in the light of day on Monday.

Birmingham says her mom and dad gave a lot of advice, but she’s also listening to fellow LSU students from the area on how to be prepared.

“They have lived in Louisiana their whole life and telling me what to do as far as like pulling out some cash for some groceries,” said Birmingham. “If card readers don’t work next week because of the power outages.”