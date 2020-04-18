Colleges switch to digital platforms to recruit incoming students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Malia Haught is a senior at Eisenhower High School. Similar to the end of her senior year, she is having to make big college decisions online. “It’s just upsetting that I can’t go visit and be a part of bigger decisions,” she said.

She has already decided to go to K-State, but it is not how she envisioned making the transition to college. “It’s like not meeting people in person and not actually going to see your dorm or going to see the education building or whatever. It’s really disappointing,” she said.

Some students are looking at the May 1 is National Decision Day trying to pick. “Most of us would not buy a car without test driving it and so likewise, a lot of students are going to attend college without visiting it,” said Bobby Gandu, Director of Admissions at Wichita State University.

Since the coronavirus is putting a halt on in-person visits many universities are switching to a digital recruitment. “We are still holding the same visits in a virtual platform every morning and every afternoon. Our student ambassadors are still hopping on their zoom calls and doing tours of campus. We just created it into a video tour,” said Cammie Kennedy, Newman University’s Director of Admissions.

Gandu says there has been some benefit to the virtual tours, “Everybody’s working from home right now and so in some ways it’s been easier to access and tap some of the Wichita State graduates that were out in the community working. So, we’ve been able to showcase the work that they’re doing, and how Wichita State helped them get to where they are.”

Haught says the virtual tours are better than nothing. However, she is just hoping for a return to normalcy before the semester starts, “I’m really nervous they are gonna go online. I really wanna go to school first semester. I want that experience.”

