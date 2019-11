GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 52-year-old Colorado man was killed in a crash on Tuesday. It happened on I-70 in Gove County near Castle Rock Road around 10:30 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a semi struck a Chevy Silverado pickup in the right lane of the westbound lanes. The pickup was pushed across both lanes into a guard rail. The pickup caught fire.

Hugo Gonzales of Wheat Ridge was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi, also from Colorado, wasn’t injured.

LATEST STORIES: