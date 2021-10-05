Colorado man killed in head-on collision in Scott County

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 49-year-old Colorado man died following a head-on collision in western Kansas Monday. It happened on U.S. 83 near the Kansas Highway 95 junction.

Karl A. Gordon, 49, of Castle Rock, Colorado was northbound in a Chevy Trailblazer when he attempted to pass an oversize load in a no-passing zone. He hit a southbound driver in a 2011 Silverado 1500 head-on.

The 62-year-old driver of the pickup, identified a Charles C. Lozar of Satanta, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts according to a KHP report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories