Colorado man killed in head-on collision in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 49-year-old Colorado man died following a head-on collision in western Kansas Monday. It happened on U.S. 83 near the Kansas Highway 95 junction.

Karl A. Gordon, 49, of Castle Rock, Colorado was northbound in a Chevy Trailblazer when he attempted to pass an oversize load in a no-passing zone. He hit a southbound driver in a 2011 Silverado 1500 head-on.

The 62-year-old driver of the pickup, identified a Charles C. Lozar of Satanta, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts according to a KHP report.