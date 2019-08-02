Colorado rescuers locate body of Wichita teen swept away by river

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

ASPEN, Colo. (KSNW) – Colorado authorities have located the body of Wichita teenager who was missing after being swept away by a river.

The 16-year-old girl identified as Jamie Tran of Wichita was taken by the Roaring Fork River while swimming Wednesday.

Tran’s body was located Thursday near the Devil’s Punchbowl, a popular summer recreation spot about nine miles east of Aspen.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that a young woman crossing the river was swept downstream by the strong current.

Authorities say emergency responders searched the riverbank until nightfall and resumed the search Thursday morning.

Officials say a limited search was conducted after nightfall using night-vision equipment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories