Colorado rescuers locate body of Wichita teen swept away by river

ASPEN, Colo. (KSNW) – Colorado authorities have located the body of Wichita teenager who was missing after being swept away by a river.

The 16-year-old girl identified as Jamie Tran of Wichita was taken by the Roaring Fork River while swimming Wednesday.

Tran’s body was located Thursday near the Devil’s Punchbowl, a popular summer recreation spot about nine miles east of Aspen.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that a young woman crossing the river was swept downstream by the strong current.

Authorities say emergency responders searched the riverbank until nightfall and resumed the search Thursday morning.

Officials say a limited search was conducted after nightfall using night-vision equipment.