Colorado woman crashes into deer on Kansas Turnpike

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 21-year-old Colorado woman received minor injuries after her Jeep hit a couple of deer. It happened around 6 a.m. on the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County.

Now is when officials are urging drivers to be especially cautious as collisions with deer become more frequent. In addition, cooler weather and shorter daylight hours mean it’s breeding season for deer.

Officials recommend using your brights when no other cars are around and keeping your eyes on the road.

“You want to make sure you stay calm and don’t try to overreact or overcorrect your vehicle because doing that could cause a more serious crash if you were to go off into the ditch or come into oncoming lanes,” Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant Candice Breshears told KSN last month.

The highest number of crashes in Kansas in 2020 happened in Butler County, followed by Johnson, Shawnee, and Sedgwick, the three counties with the largest populations.