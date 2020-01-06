Colorado woman killed in western Kansas collision

by: KSN News

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 73-year-old Colorado woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. on U.S. Highway 283 in Ford County.

A 2014 Toyota Sienna driven by a 58-year-old Georgia man was northbound and went left of center and collided with 2005 Chevy Suburban driven by Sherry S. McKinnon of Foxfield, Colorado.

McKinnon died as a result of the crash. The driver of Sienna was transported to Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City for his injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

