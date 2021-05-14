Coming this summer: Wichita gets a new outdoor market

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans will be able to enjoy a brand new event which is coming to downtown this summer.

A local event company called Festive ICT, owned by Nnanna Okpara, is introducing a new event called Shop and Grub. “It’s really cool that we’re able to get back to doing what we love, which is putting on events and creating joyful experiences for our local communities,” said Okpara.

The event will be held every third Sunday beginning June 20th in Naftzger Park. “We’re super excited for it,” added Okpara.

As the name suggests, there will be food and shopping, but Okpara said this market will be different than the others in the area. “We felt like Wichita needed something new, cool and fresh and hip,” he added.

Okpara said he is working with local vendors that have a trendy feel. “Vintage clothing that we’re going to have or jewelry or accessories or like local art — we also have alcohol” Okpara said.

Blake Lashley is a sneakerhead who has turned his passion into his business. He said being a vendor at events like this helps him grow within the community. “I mean it’s helped a lot. We’ve just did our first event two weekends ago so hopefully this coming summer we can do a lot more,” said Lashley.

Okpara said shop and grub will be a lively event with a unique time slot: Sundays. “It’s a really cool Sunday funday family event,” said Okpara.