Commemorating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans

HAMPTON, Va. (CNN) – In the same spot where about 20 captured Africans arrived four centuries ago, people whispered prayers to them, to the ancestors who did not survive the voyage, sending those thoughts floating with flower petals into the Chesapeake Bay

“The ghost of the past is still alive with us today,” said Qahir Abdur-Rahman, Attendee. “You can feel it as you walk around and look at the backdrop here.”

Under the backdrop of Fort Monroe, people felt what shackles would have been like and took pictures at the historic marker where the ship ‘White Lion’ arrived.

Asia Leeds, Co-director of African Diaspora Studies at Spelman College, says this wasn’t the first group of Africans in America.

“There were others already taken to what were then Spanish, Portuguese and French territories but this does mark the first arrival to enemy north america.

“It marks the beginning of the foundations of this nation, of which slavery is deeply embedded.” said Asia said. “So we have the beginnings of, not just U.S. governing systems, right? They emerge out of this colonial history but also the foundations of American wealth.”

And now African Americans can be part of that wealth, in spite of continued struggles of inequality.

“Now we are engineers, lawyers, doctors, presidents, maybe a future female president but we’ve came along way.” said Brycen Dildy, Student.

And while they look at the traditions that made them who they are,the next generation is also looking at what the world could be.

“Imagine the problems that would be solved if all people were kind and feel cared o matter what your race or religion may be, we all deserve kindness.”

“Can we talk about where we’re are going, can we talk about how what is necessary to get there.” asked Van Jones, CNN Political Commentator. as we look at the next 400 years?”