Commercial airline recovery could take until 2023 to reach 2019 levels

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Airline experts say the recovery in the commercial airline industry could take a few years.

There is a silver lining for Wichita. One aviation expert says the 737 MAX will be in very high demand once it is certified to fly again because it is an efficient plane and could save airlines money.

But for now, the commercial industry is in a slump because so few people are flying.

“There’s really no comparison between what’s going on now and 9/11 or even any other previous shock to the system or downturn,” said Richard Aboulafia with the Teal Aviation Group. “But we really are in completely new territory here.”

Boeing CEO, Dave Calhoun, recently said the recovery will take a long time.

“We have factored in everything we can think of,” said Calhoun. “The recovery, with respect to passenger traffic that we have modeled, is roughly three to five years before we get back to the environment that existed pre-COVID.”

Another silver lining is the possible move to business jets for businesses wanting their staff to avoid commercial flights. There are many corporate jets being built in Wichita.

“So, I think it’s quite possible given the duration and severity of this pandemic and the resulting travel fall off that you could see an increase in private aviation,” said Aboulafia.

Textron Aviation has several lines of jets. The company sent a response to KSN regarding possible new sales of business and private jets.

In a recent Q1 2020 earnings call, Textron Chairman and CEO Scott Donnelly touched on “cautious optimism” for business and private aviation after COVID-19.

“We believe that private aviation will be viewed more positively today from a health perspective as business travel restarts with the resumption of the economy,” said Donnelly. “I’d say it’s anecdotal at this point, but there is some reason to have some optimism here around the fact that we’re seeing a lot of activity through those channels that are new players, new folks that we are seeing potentially coming into the business aviation industry.”

Aboulafia says, yes, the demand will be there for both business and commercial jets. But, he adds, both could recover slowly at first.

“I think the recovery will be driven by a vaccine or some other effective post-infection therapeutic drug,” said Aboulafia. “In other words, the virus is in charge.”

