WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A United Airlines flight was diverted to Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport Thursday.

The flight was headed to Denver, Colo., from Newark, N.J.

According to Chief Roger Xanders, Airport Police and Fire responded around 4:45 p.m. to “an Alert 2 on a commercial Aviation Aircraft reporting engine issues.” An Alert 2 indicates that an aircraft is having major difficulties.

UAL says that there was a mechanical issue with the right engine.

Chief Xanders says the aircraft, with 199 people on board, did land safely, but there was a post-landing fire.

“Upon landing Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters located a fire on engine #2,” said Chief Xanders. “The fire was extinguished.”

No injuries were reported.

“Passengers deplaned normally at the gate,” said UAL. “A recovery flight will be set up to get our customers safely to their destination.”