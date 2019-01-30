Commission votes to approve upgrades at Sedgwick County Zoo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Story Sedgwick County Zoo announces new master plan for the future

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Sedgwick County Commission voted unanimously Wednesday, 5-0, to approve an agreement to fund improvements at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The agreement request was for $6 million or $2 million dollars a year for the next three years starting in 2019. The money will fund a new entrance and zoo administrative building.

According to the Sedgwick County Zoological Society, the county funding will be combined with $9 million in privately raised funds to implement phase one of the zoo’s new 25-year master plan.

It includes a new zoo entrance, gift shop, leopard exhibit and train to carry guests. The goal is to have the new entrance and gift shop open by 2021 in time for the zoo's 50th anniversary.

The total cost of the improvements is $15 million.

The Sedgwick County Zoo opened in 1971 and has a $40 million economic impact on the county. It is the No.1 visitor attraction in Kansas.



