Commissioners Cruse, Dennis react to lawmakers involved in attack ad lawsuit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners Lacey Cruse and David Dennis posted their reactions to an attack ad lawsuit involving Wichita’s Mayor.

The suit claims Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, City Council member James Clendenin, and state lawmaker Michael Capps attempted to defame Whipple by creating a false attack ad during his run for mayor last year.

District 4 Commissioner Lacey Cruse posted to Facebook, “O’Donnell is a risk and a major liability to Sedgwick County and should not be in a position to make decisions on behalf of over 5000 people.”

Commissioner Cruse continued by saying he should “not have access to any information or financial decisions.”

David Dennis, District 3 County Commissioner, also posted to Facebook calling for O’Donnell’s resignation and the other lawmakers involved after an audio recording was released over the weekend of the three men discussing how to shift the blame to if their participation in the attack ad came to light.

“It is vital that citizens have trust in their elected officials, and the recording demonstrates a clear breach of honesty and the values that we as Commissioners swore to adhere to,” Dennis wrote in his post.

LATEST STORIES: