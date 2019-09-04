Commissioners nix item on slot machines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted to pull the topic of electric gaming and slot machines from the agenda Wednesday morning.

If the agenda item would have survived, it would have given the public the chance to vote on whether slots should be allowed at a parimutuel betting location, like the old greyhound race track north of Wichita.

At the commission meeting, the public got the chance to comment on the proposal.

But just before noon, commissioners decided unanimously that the topic was for state lawmakers, not something that could be worked out at a county level.

