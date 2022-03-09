SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan (KSNW) – Keeping people with mental illness out of jail is a new initiative in Sedgwick County.

The largest mental health institution in the state, that is what some jail officials have called the Sedgwick County Jail. It’s a title the Sheriff isn’t fond of and he hopes with new initiative things will soon change.

According to jail officials, about 1,500 people are behind bars in Sedgwick County, and 500 of those have mental illnesses.

“Now, some of those people have committed very serious crimes and they belong here. There are some people who I believe their mental illness contributes more to the criminal activity than anything, and those are the people we need to look at what best serves these folks,” said Col. Jared Schechter, with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office.

With county commissioners adopting the “Stepping Up Initiative,” the hope is to get better resources for those who keep returning to the jail.

“We have a 60% recidivism rate after two years. That means everyone who walks out today – 60 percent of them are going to return, and we need to reduce those rates,” said Commissioner Lacey Cruse.

“This is just one of the steps to get people into the care that they need in order to return back to society and not be coming back into the jail another time,” said Commissioner David Dennis.

Through the initiative, the jail will collect more data on the cost and amount of people in the jail with mental illness and make changes that are working in other communities. Some of those changes happening in a short period of time.

“I believe before that massive change, and it can be some small changes just based on the resources we already have a lot of resources in this community, just a matter of connecting everybody with those resources and also as identifying people need those resources,” said Colonel Schechter.

Starting Wednesday, jail staff will begin weekly health meetings in an effort to improve mental health resources for inmates.