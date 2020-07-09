Commissioners react to emergency mask order

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Less than a week after the Sedgwick County Commission opted out of the Governor Laura Kelly’s mask mandate, the county’s health officer says masks are now required. Dr. Garold Minns signed an emergency order Wednesday after weighing the number of new cases and hospital admissions.

The emergency order takes effect on Friday, June 10 and is set to expire August 9.

The Sedgwick County Commission can make changes to it or even do away with it. Chairman Pete Meitzner says he does not expect a special meeting regarding the order to be called before the order goes into effect.

Many commissioners are voicing support for the order, including Commissioner David Dennis. He was one of three who voted last week to strongly recommend masks but not a mandate them. Now, he believes an emergency mask order can help save the county. “This is kind of a wake up call to the community that we gotta do something in order to be able to turn this around,” he said.

Commissioner Lacey Cruse has been pro masks and voiced her support of the mandate last week. She says she is in full support of Dr. Minns’ order, “A strong recommendation as we have seen has not produced results that have changed our growing COVID-19 numbers. I believe this will slow the spread of this virus and is something simple and easily found in our toolbox that we can do for one another to help our community.”

Chairman Pete Meitzner and Commissioner Dennis says the order is worth it to keep the economy alive and schools open. “If masks are the answer to stopping the spread and especially to keeping businesses open then it’s a little inconvenience I’m willing to put up with for the next month,” said Meitzner.

“Our kids are our future and we have to get them back to school somehow and we’ve got to do it safely,” said Dennis.

KSN reached out to Commissioners Jim Howell and Michael O’Donnell for their thoughts, but we have not heard back by the time we posted this story.

