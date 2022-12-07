WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commissioners will consider voting on changes to the use of force policy for the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center at Wednesday’s meeting.

It comes more than a year after an altercation inside the JIAC facility, which led to the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

Lofton died in the hospital on Sept. 26, 2021, of cardiopulmonary arrest. His death came two days after a physical struggle while being “restrained in the prone position.”

A draft of the policy changes says staff can not keep youth physically restrained while in a holding room. The staff member must leave the room and close the door. A teen can only be in a holding room when it’s authorized by designated lead staff.

Another proposed change deals with the prone position. That is where someone is on their stomach. It can only be used to transition the person to their side, sitting or standing and not as an attempt to de-escalate. Staff held Lofton in the prone position for more than 30 minutes. Staff must ensure the back area, the middle of the back specifically, is free from pressure and constraint.

The policy also puts into place a new internal investigator for use of force situations.