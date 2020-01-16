Common mistakes drivers make when removing ice from windshields

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Works Department is gearing up for the next round of winter weather and car repair experts are issuing a warning to drivers about common mistakes they see.

The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team says light snow and ice are expected.

Alan King, Wichita Director of Public Works, said the city will run all 60 plows on 12-hour shifts. The trucks have already put a de-icer or saltwater mix on the roads.

“Once the ice hits, we will continue salt, sand mix or brine,” said King.

The city said they expect much of the precipitation to fall overnight.

“We ask everybody to be patient with us, with the trucks as they are moving around, they are not as maneuverable. It is harder for them to see folks,” said King.

King stresses that you should allow a little distance from the trucks that are plowing for safety.

To track Wichita snowplows, click here.

Local car repair experts advise drivers to take it slow even before getting behind the wheel.

“Don’t put full heat, full blast on your dash on top of your windshield,” said Hilario Orozco, shop manager at the Windshield Shop. “It’s going to get your car too hot and if you have chips in your windshield, it’s definitely going to break it.”

More common mistakes include using hot water or random items to scrape the ice off.

Experts recommend only using ice scrapers.

“Any kind of sharp edge or anything that’s on a foreign object will actually carve into the windshield and leave a deep gouge,” said Orozco.

The slightest amount of moisture can freeze on your car, so if you have chips or small scratches already, winter weather and your car’s heat can make them worse.

“When the water gets down into that chip, it’s looking for somewhere to go,” said Orozco.

He said that’s what causes more damage and the spread-out fractures on the glass.

Orozco warns drivers about their windows, too. He said if your window is frozen shut and won’t roll down, don’t try to force it. That can cause damage to the mechanism that makes your window glass move up and down. He said he has already seen about five cases of that type of damage this week alone.

