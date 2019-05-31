Communities prepare to deal with mosquito threat after heavy rains

They’re no fun, can be deadly, and a hassle for anyone to deal with.

That’s why some communities are trying to get ahead of the problem.

“When you get the rising water you get some big mosquitoes,” says Mulvane resident Steven Hansen.

Something Mulvane City Administrator Kent Hixson knows all to well.

“We will certainly treat those areas as needed to try and suppress the mosquitoes,” says Hixson.

Try as you may, there really may not be a way to truly stop mosquitoes.

“I don’t stand around the standing water that we have down here,” says Hansen.​​​​​​​

Mulvane, has certainly not been immune to the rain, and standing water.

“They come in all evening long and bite the kids and bite all the adults,” Hansen explains.

Next week, Hixson says, when the city feels clear of the threat of rain the Public Works department will be the ones hoping to bring the sting on city property with some basic products they get from the store.

“We want to be prepared and try and respond as best as we can within our limited ability,” says Hixson. “You do not want to have a mosquito infestation which could create West Nile and really create a lot more problems than you really want to deal with.”

That, turns out to be important for Hansen, who has had major medical procedures, and likes to take his grandson and their dog for bike rides and walks.

“It can cause me to have an infection where they end up having to up my meds or lower my meds,” Hansen explains, “you just have to dress up and wear long sleeve shirts, or a jacket, jeans, sweat pants, or something and then you are hot as heck.”

Some cities will be using mosquito fogs, like Goddard. Others say they will not do any treatment.

​​​​​​​Mulvane says they are hoping by next Tuesday they can start using some of the commercial products to treat standing water.