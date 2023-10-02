WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Healthy Babies, an educational program through the Sedgwick County Health Department, is holding a baby shower this weekend.

It will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Oaklawn Activity Center, 4904 S. Clifton. The event is free.

Expecting and new families can attend to meet with vendors and clinics to get resources and information on baby care. There will be safe sleep demonstrations for families.

“For every family that participates in a safe sleep demonstration, they receive a portable crib,” Kristen Alhaareedi, Healthy Babies program manager, said.

KanCare will also be on hand to talk about applications.