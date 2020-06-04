Community begins to reopen, Wichita Ice Center remains closed for now

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The doors are open but the ice rink is still closed and for some athletes, they are eager to start practicing again.

“We just assumed that you know June 1 would come around, and we will hear something right away,” said hockey player Jeff Johnson.

Johnson said he’s ready to get back on the ice.

“I started playing hockey late in life. I started when I was 40 so I don’t have a lot of time left,” said Johnson.

Now that many facilities are opening back up, patrons of the Wichita Ice Center have questions.

“Is the season continuing, or ending or credits being given?” said Johnson.

Those questions are what ice rink officials said they have been working on but won’t know for sure for a couple of days.

“We would like July 1, but again depending on what the state says they have the final word on when we can go on the ice,” said Wichita Ice Center General Manager Mark Bourgeois.

Bourgeois says they plan to work on some major projects before the expected reopening date and hope they can get everyone back on the ice soon.

