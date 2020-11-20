Community comes together to keep the lights on for one local tradition

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The community of Winfield has come together to keep the lights on for one local tradition.

The Winfield Isle of Lights is a park filled with large displays to honor the holidays, but the pandemic made this year a bit challenging.

Typically, the Winfield Correctional Facility sets up the displays, bringing joy to many.

“It’s fun when you get new displays, and we see them up,” said volunteer Carter.

“I love how much effort is put into it, and I love the final result,” said volunteer Adalynn.

Behind the scenes, it can be a lot of work.

“It did hurt us a little bit because the jail wasn’t able to help us out,” said volunteer Scott Gill.

The pandemic left the city asking for the community’s help.

“You can work together and put up the polls and hammer stuff down,” said volunteer Brooklyn.

“Sometimes, it’s harder and sometimes it’s pretty easy,” said Adalynn.

Help is what they got after volunteers of all ages pitched in to help set up these lights. The lights board member said the Southwest College helped out the most.

“If we wouldn’t have had the students this year, it could not have gone up, we could not have done this, at all,” said Pam Olney.

It will make the 27th year of this tradition that much brighter.

“Things are so hard for people now and to give them this little bit of joy through the season is a blessing,” said Olney.

The Isle of Lights is open nightly from Sunday November 22 to December 30 from 6pm to 10pm.

It is free but donations are accepted at the Winfield Island Park.

